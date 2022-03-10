Entertainer's DREAM home on Newport Landing Lake in Bennington has incredible views from every room in the house- located on a premier lot! Just over 14,000 FSF, this amazing property has 6 bedrooms, 11 baths & a 24 CAR GARAGE- all heated. Many incredible features including: 4 full kitchens, indoor heated salt water pool, massive temperature controlled wine cellar, car lift, double lot, heated driveway, incredible landscaping w/multiple firepits, water features & a fire breathing alligator. Upstairs guest quarters w/sundeck & additional kitchenette, whole house sonos system, low voltage whole house lighting system, 3 laundry rooms, workout room overlooking pool. The LL bar area, primary suite bath & all garages have heated floors. Da Vinci roof. Glass bar which lights up different colors. Park your 54ft RV inside- includes full hookups for RV-water, electric & sewer inside. The list goes on & on- For a full list of features, please see associate documents.
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,500,000
