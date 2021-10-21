6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $3,000,000

One of a kind masterpiece on Newport Landing Lake in Bennington. 24 CAR TOTAL GARAGE-all heated! Park your 54ft RV inside- includes full hookups for RV-water, electric & sewer inside. This is truly an entertainers DREAM home. Many incredible features throughout including: 4 full kitchens, indoor heated salt water pool, massive temperature controlled wine cellar, car lift, double lot, heated driveway, incredible landscaping with multiple firepits, water features and a fire breathing alligator. Upstairs guest quarters with sundeck and additional kitchenette, whole house sonos system, low voltage whole house lighting system, 3 laundry rooms, workout room overlooking pool. The lower level bar area, primary suite bathroom and all garages have heated floors. Da Vinci roof. Glass bar in lower level which lights up different colors. Incredible view from every room in the house. The list goes on and on- For a full list of features, please see associate documents.