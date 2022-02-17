6 Bedroom Home in Blair - $750,000

Subject to 48 hour first right of refusal. Verdant, serene, and an absolute charmer, this 4,500 square foot, six bedroom, five bath spacious home is such a beauty! Conveniently located 10 minutes from I-680, 3/4th mile off Highway 133, this home is nestled on a tree-lined, 9.8 country acreage that affords lots of privacy due to its plethora of beautiful, old trees and hundreds of perennials that changes colors with the changing seasons. Set up for horses, with 3 stalls and automatic waterers. Pheasants, and variety of birds - big and small - Deer and other wildlife are often seen around the property. And you know what's one of the best rooms to sight-see the goings-on of all this wonderful wildlife? The cozy sunroom, with floor to ceiling windows! An efficient wood-burning fireplace in the spacious living room, a large kitchen with double ovens, a gas-top range and a Jenn-Air gas grill, a newly renovated Primary bedroom and bathroom replete with a claw-foot tub and shower.