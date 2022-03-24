This is the one you've been waiting for! This custom built home has 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and tons of space to stretch out. Built in 2004 with upgraded construction, all bedrooms are oversized, and vaulted ceilings throughout. Main floor laundry and grand eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage and space for everyone. The basement is a perfect blank canvas for you to make your own and has all egress windows, has 20 X 40 heated in-ground pool with diving board, waterfall, waterslide, deck jets, and swim out seating. Also contains a separate 9 X 7 in ground hot-tub, tree house with electricity, shed, rv parking, attached oversized 2 car garage and additional 2 car detached garage. Brand new roof and windows, no HOA, fully fenced in back yard (pool fence separately), and no backyard neighbors. Great quiet neighborhood across the street from beautiful gazebo park.
6 Bedroom Home in Carter Lake - $450,000
