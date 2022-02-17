Extraordinary 1.5 story Curt Hofer built home on two large beautifully landscaped lots in the secluded neighborhood of The Sanctuary. A gorgeous vestibule greets you at the door and welcomes you into the thoughtful floorplan. The main floor showcases hard to find king and queen bedrooms with large primary bath and cozy heated flooring. Other interior elements include a formal dining space, large chefs’ kitchen, sucupira wood flooring, private bedroom suite and office on second floor, elevator, large basement entertaining area and safe room/storm shelter. This home has a generator and geothermal system. There is a 4th garage space in the basement perfect for all the extra hobbies. This property includes the vacant lot next door totaling 1.41 acres with mature landscaping and trees. The lawn has been meticulously manicured and offers room for a pool. The covered deck and outdoor fireplace make for a variety of outdoor entertaining spaces. The quality craftsmanship can’t be missed!
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,500,000
