6 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $205,000

This house is massive! There is just under 3500 sq. ft. above grade and it has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an office, a flex room, and a great entry way. The floor plan is open and the ceilings are so tall! The primary bedroom is on the main floor and features a walk in closet. The kitchen has been remodeled in the recent past (SS appliances stay) and the Primary bathroom is in the process of remodel at the moment. The seller will leave all the materials to finish it up. Just before 2019 there was a complete interior reno that included removal of plaster, re-framing walls, and a structural brace. The sewer line to the property was completely replaced in 2020. The carpet will be cleaned prior to closing. This is a great opportunity to own a home close to historic downtown Fremont & Barnard Park that has some impressive square footage and a really nice size lot!

