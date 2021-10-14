6 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $565,000

Dundee Floorplan from Colony Custom Homes! This home is currently in the process of being built with an estimated completion date of February 2022 (pictures are of a similar home- this one is not a walk-out). This spacious ranch features 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 4 car garage with a total of 3456 finished square feet. This split ranch floor plan has 10 foot ceilings on the main and an open floor plan. The custom kitchen has a walk in pantry, GE appliances, quartz countertops and a backsplash. Open to the living room with stone fireplace and dining room with a wall of windows overlooking the back yard. The primary suite has a gorgeous tiled shower, double vanities with quartz countertops and a large walk-in closet conveniently connected to the laundry room. The lower level features 9' ceilings. The large rec room has an additional fireplace and a wetbar. You will also find 3 additional bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. Located in Lakeview- one of Gretna’s hottest new neighborhoods!