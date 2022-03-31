 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $625,000

Model Home Not For Sale. Brand new construction walkout ranch, Dundee Floorplan from Colony Custom Homes on PREMIER lot backing to no neighbors and future NRD lake! 2 lots away from the trail entrance to the trail around the lake. This home is currently in the process of being built with an estimated completion date of August 2022 (pictures are of a similar home). This spacious ranch features 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 4 car garage with a total of 3460 finished square feet. This split ranch floor plan has 10 foot ceilings on the main and an open floor plan. The custom kitchen has a walk in pantry, GE appliances, quartz countertops and a backsplash. Open to the living room with stone fireplace and dining room with a wall of windows overlooking the back yard. The primary suite has a gorgeous tiled shower, double vanities with quartz countertops and a large walk-in closet conveniently connected to the laundry room. The lower level features 9' ceilings.

