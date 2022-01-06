 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $630,000

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. OPEN HOUSE DEC 11th & 12th 12-2PM. New Chapter Homes - The Mockingbird floor plan. More lots available in most neighborhoods. Current build time is 9 months from breaking ground. New Chapter Homes is a custom home builder in the Omaha/Lincoln and surrounding areas. Design services are included.

