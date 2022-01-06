MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. OPEN HOUSE DEC 11th & 12th 12-2PM. New Chapter Homes - The Mockingbird floor plan. More lots available in most neighborhoods. Current build time is 9 months from breaking ground. New Chapter Homes is a custom home builder in the Omaha/Lincoln and surrounding areas. Design services are included.
6 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $630,000
Evan Bland takes a look at the latest Husker recruiting news, including why quarterback Chubba Purdy's visit to Nebraska will be longer than his first — and why NU is already "No. 1 on his list."
An Omaha man was driving nearly 100 mph when he crashed into the rear of a car driven by a longtime teacher stopped at a stoplight, a law enforcement official said.
New homes. New sports fields. A health-centric campus. Sweeping change could be coming to a historically ethnic enclave that longtime South Omahans fondly refer to as old Sheelytown.
A Union Pacific spokesperson cited safety concerns, complaints from neighbors and dangerously cold temperatures as reasons for the clear-out. But an advocacy group criticized the timing of the cleanup.
Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker, the MAC freshman of the year, is transferring from Northern Illinois, and he gave up an update on which schools are now recruiting him the hardest.
An 11th-hour visit to Nebraska impressed Justin Evans-Jenkins as he saw the inner workings of the football program and academic support. Playing again with his best friend was another bonus.
A 16-year-old boy fired at least 10 shots at a vehicle that he and another teen were chasing in South Omaha, killing a 14-year-old girl, a prosecutor said Monday.
Nebraska made its sixth addition from the transfer portal official Sunday morning as former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Anthony committed to the Huskers.
Ohio State proved that it's in the top tier of college football with a comeback win in the Rose Bowl, but the Big Ten didn't mow down its foes. Nebraska’s first challenge is to beat merely good teams.
Nebraska women's basketball stunned and stomped No. 8 Michigan Tuesday night as the Huskers sent a clear message: They’re legitimate Big Ten contenders.