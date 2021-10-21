$500,000 reduction! Luxury meets the outdoors at this truly one of a kind 11-acre riverfront property. This home is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, offering picturesque views of the Loess Hills in Iowa and the Missouri River Valley. Conveniently positioned for all hunting, fishing and water activities, this house is a sportsman’s sanctuary. Ideal for entertaining, the home offers more than 4,500 square feet of sprawling space. Windows climb from the floor to the 30 foot ceiling across the main entertainment area, inviting the scenic nature inside. Hosting space continues outward onto a spacious deck at the river's edge. Traveling upward, a deck and geo-thermal heat source are located off the second floor foyer. Yet another unique aspect to this property is the fourth level "crow's nest" that grants a 360 degree view for miles. If you’re hunting for a cozy scenic getaway, an outdoorsman’s retreat, or a great spot to charm guests, this location covers it all.
6 Bedroom Home in Herman - $1,500,000
NU’s offense had to control the game because Minnesota’s slow-roast offense is a bad fit for NU’s bend-don’t-break defense. The game was there to be taken. NU didn’t. NU doesn’t.
The agony of following Nebraska football isn’t just seeing the Huskers lose games in innovative ways. It’s feeling like a fool for expecting change, writes Dirk Chatelain.
Here in the eighth game of Scott Frost's fourth season, the cold reality was plain to see. What happened here wasn’t about one or two or three players. Or plays. This was a program loss, writes Tom Shatel.
A source said an indictment could come as early as Tuesday. The nine-term Republican from Lincoln said he is being wrongly accused. “We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them,” he said.
Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, died Thursday in a car accident. He was 69.
Shantel Thompson, 33, is still recovering in the hospital after being shot in the spine at Standing Bear Lake earlier this month.
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Minnesota game.
Nebraska’s three bad trips deep into Gopher territory coupled with Adrian Martinez’s intentional grounding penalty and a listless opening half, NU will now take a slow, somber boat into a bye week.
Nebraska's early no-show put the Huskers in a hole they couldn't climb out of, in a must-win game for a shot at a bowl. It's not over yet, but this one hurt. Check out more of Tom Shatel's takes.
Callie Schwarzenbach will likely be on the bench when Nebraska volleyball takes on Iowa Wednesday, but she is preparing so she can contribute no matter the situation or timing.