Luxury meets the outdoors at this truly one of a kind 11-acre riverfront property. This home is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, offering picturesque views of the Loess Hills in Iowa and the Missouri River Valley. Conveniently positioned for all hunting, fishing and water activities, this house is a sportsman’s sanctuary. Ideal for entertaining, the home offers more than 4,500 square feet of sprawling space. Windows climb from the floor to the 30 foot ceiling across the main entertainment area, inviting the scenic nature inside. Hosting space continues outward onto a spacious deck at the river's edge. Traveling upward, a deck and geo-thermal heat source are located off the second floor foyer. Yet another unique aspect to this property is the fourth level "crow's nest" that grants a 360 degree view for miles. Whether you’re on the hunt for a cozy scenic getaway, an outdoorsman’s retreat, or a great spot to charm guests, this location covers it all.
6 Bedroom Home in Herman - $2,000,000
