6 Bedroom Home in North Bend - $675,000

It's not often you find such a spacious and beautiful home on a lake near so many amenities that allows boating and fishing but, here it is! This one owner custom home boasts incredible views, vinyl siding and an over sized 2 car garage providing ample space for all of your boating and fishing supplies. Enjoy the view from the 25 x 12 covered deck and put your boat in the water at the 16 x 8 dock with shore station lift. Entering the front door you will immediately notice the calming colors and spacious main floor. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, a wine bar, stainless steel appliances and a center island. The 2nd floor features 5 large bedrooms AND an office as well as two full bathrooms and the primary bedroom has a wonderful walk in closet! The lower level of the home has been almost completely finished with the exception of a utility room and has a kitchenette/dining area as well as a rec space and finished family room. Located directly across from North Bend Golf Course too!