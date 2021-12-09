6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000

You won't want to miss the beautiful 6 Bedroom Ranch Home in the popular Westside area. This home has many fantastic updates you'll be sure to love. The entire home has fresh new flooring throughout (LVP & Carpet). The kitchen is large with some very unique custom cabinets including a roll in/out kitchen island. The Kitchen also has beautiful granite counter tops and newer Stainless Steel Appliances. The Main floor features a laundry room, large dining area, kitchen, living room (with a wood burning fireplace, family room and 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom has dual closets and large Full bathroom with a corner shower/tub. The basement is fully finished with a family room w/fireplace, office space, rec room, 3/4 bathroom, and additional 3 bedrooms. Big Clean garage (25 deep) w/exhaust fan. The exterior of the home has freshly painted siding, new storm windows, some new gutters, covered deck & patio overlooking a large fully-fenced yard.