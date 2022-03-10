6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $415,000

Look no further--Great opportunity for a spacious home at a reasonable price. This 6 BR/4BA 1.5 story has all the space you will need! Seller replaced the roof in 2019--Over $60,000! With over 4,500 finished sq. ft, this massive home has a cozy double-sided fireplace between dining room and family room, newer carpet on main floor, granite countertops, and main floor primary suite. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms with loft area. Walkout lower level has extra large bedrooms that could serve as an office or exercise room--plus an oversized storage room. AMA. Home needs some TLC and is being sold "As is" with seller making no repairs.