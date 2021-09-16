6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $5,750,000

Incredibly majestic setting features 2 1/2 acres of private park-like grounds in Omaha’s most desirable location. Designed for comfortable, easy living & the ultimate in entertaining. Over 7000 sqft of beauty & elegance on the main floor alone. Incredibly intelligent, open floorplan that is practical, functional and efficient in every way. Fabulous veranda overlooking completely private pool, fully appointed pool house, fountain, fire feature, flowing stream & magnificently landscaped paradise. Unparalleled outdoor living! Lower level features the ultimate in entertaining. High-end kitchen, expansive family room, incredible golf simulator, high-end exercise room, amazing wine cellar and 4 bedrooms w/ en suites. Over the top 6 car heated garage Unquestionably one of Omaha's finest homes. True one-of-a-kind home & the opportunity of a lifetime! Contact us for complete details and to really get to know this home. AMA Crypto currency is accepted as buyer financing.