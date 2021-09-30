 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $550,000

It’s magical. It’s majestic. It’s luxurious, vibrant, & simply a masterpiece. Words will only attempt to capture the premiere-intricacies assembled in this private oasis. Over $1 Million of real estate & 2019 premium-improvements sits on ~1/3 acre, including a bold Gambrel-style-Colonial home. This is one of Omaha’s most extravagant pool-sanctuaries including pool house, hot tub, multiple firepits/water features, outdoor grill/kitchens, audio/video, & extensive multi-tiered landscaping/hardscaping. This home is perfect for someone who works in the area but enjoys entertaining, the investor who wants to see amazing returns, or anyone wanting a personal paradise close to downtown. The details are too elaborate to list & must be seen in person. All within minutes of Blackstone, Aksarben, UNMC, Midtown Crossing, Field Club, Old Market. Property sold as-is.

