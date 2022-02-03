 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $620,000

6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $620,000

6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $620,000

New Construction ranch backing to green space-must see! This home has a large open main level with vaulted ceilings and a modern farmhouse vibe. White cabinet kitchen with quartz countertops, gas range, double ovens plus extra beverage/wine fridge. Tons of natural light looking out onto covered patio. Real hardwood floors in family room and kitchen. Primary bedroom on one side of the home which also has vaulted ceilings and TWO walk in closets with a large walk in shower. Laundry room is accessible from primary closet! Two additional bedrooms on other side of home, both with fantastic closets and easy bathroom access. Finished basement with large bar and family room, perfect for entertaining! 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Photos are of model with same layout. Completion date end of February

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign
Huskers

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign

The Anti-Defamation League said that the OK sign is usually "innocuous and harmless" but that some white supremacists have adopted it, prompting Nebraska to make a small change to its mascot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert