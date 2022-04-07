6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $625,000

You will fall in love with this beautiful 1 story/Ranch that sits on a walk-out lot in a cul-de-sac and offers a lower level accessed by a discreet staircase off the kitchen. While still seeming cozy, the dining area & kitchen are open to the living room w/fireplace. W/handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, sleek pendant lights, large pantry & maple cabinetry, don’t forget to notice the huge bedrooms or wet bar downstairs. Not many houses come with 6 bedrooms with a brand new firepit, 36" square in the backyard and black aluminum fence.