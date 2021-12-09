6 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $975,000

 Skip to main content
Beautiful, luxurious, 6 bedroom/6 bathroom/ 3 car garage, 2-Story home on 1/2 acre treed lot in a cul-de sac, in popular Eagle Run West/Champions Run. Over 6,900 SF custom built by Ted Grace Homes and includes a main level home office and a 2nd story bonus room. So many great features including a large laundry/mud room and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, & a walk-in pantry. Entertain guests in the large walk-out basement with a recreational room, bar & theater area, plus an exercise room. Walking distance to private Champions Run Golf Course & Country Club and St. Vincent de Paul, close to shops and restaurants. Newer backyard deck, roof & siding, kitchen appliances & interior paint. Don't miss this stunning property!

