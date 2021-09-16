7 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,699,000

Former Y2K Symphony Showhouse. No expense spared as Archistructure and numerous designers collaborated to add so many extras. Elevator, coffee bar, vantage lighting system, endless wave pool indoor, complete handicapped accessible home ready for the mother in law. First and foremost it is a wonderful family home, a children's and entertainer's dream. With King Kong Playground, sunken theatre room, indoor sports court, indoor designer children's playroom with 2 levels, outdoor full tennis court that converts to full court basketball or raise the net and play volleyball then jump in your $350k+ New Wave Pools Ecosmart pool(not chlorine or salt), like swimming in bottled water! Privacy like no other with no close neighbors and backs to nature greenbelt preserve. Lastly it has location location location. Prime in the heart of Linden Estates, beautiful walks on the trails and to some fabulous restaurants or walk to grab a Starbucks at Hyvee. 15 seconds and you are on Boystown exit at Dodge.