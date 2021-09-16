 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,699,000

7 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,699,000

7 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,699,000

Former Y2K Symphony Showhouse. No expense spared as Archistructure and numerous designers collaborated to add so many extras. Elevator, coffee bar, vantage lighting system, endless wave pool indoor, complete handicapped accessible home ready for the mother in law. First and foremost it is a wonderful family home, a children's and entertainer's dream. With King Kong Playground, sunken theatre room, indoor sports court, indoor designer children's playroom with 2 levels, outdoor full tennis court that converts to full court basketball or raise the net and play volleyball then jump in your $350k+ New Wave Pools Ecosmart pool(not chlorine or salt), like swimming in bottled water! Privacy like no other with no close neighbors and backs to nature greenbelt preserve. Lastly it has location location location. Prime in the heart of Linden Estates, beautiful walks on the trails and to some fabulous restaurants or walk to grab a Starbucks at Hyvee. 15 seconds and you are on Boystown exit at Dodge.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert