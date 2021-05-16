7 reads for mental health awareness

￼“Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb: Told from the point of view of a therapist who is in therapy, this book is a valuable reminder that nearly everyone is struggling with something, even if they keep it together really well in front of everyone else. Whether or not people want to talk about their troubles, compassion and empathy from others can go a long way in finding the way back to fine. — Emily Getzschman, marketing manager for Omaha Public Library

￼“Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi: Gifty is a Ph.D. candidate studying reward behavior in mice via their neural circuits of depression and addiction. When her depressed mother is sent to stay with her, Gifty is forced to confront both her past and future. This lyrical novel explores religious upbringing, immigrant expectations, depression, drug addiction and family dynamics through the eyes of one Ghanaian immigrant family. — Theresa Jehlik, strategy and business intelligence manager for Omaha Public Library ￼“Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane: After spending six months together as rookie police partners, Francis Gleeson and Brian Stanhope become neighbors in a quiet suburban neighborhood. Although their children are inseparable, what happens behind closed doors in each home eventually erupts in violence and changes everything. As their lives unravel, this novel explores the treatment and non-treatment of mental illness in America from the 1970s through today. — Jehlik ￼“Codependent No More: How to Stop Controlling Others and Start Caring for Yourself” by Melody Beattie: This book covers a surprising variety of issues in people’s lives like feeling guilty or crazy for no apparent reason; apologizing when someone else has done something wrong; feeling the need to control things that are none of your business. Like my description of this book, codependence is nebulous and affects all facets of human life and interaction, from the way we deal with others to the way we treat ourselves. — Chris Cahill, clerk at Millard Library