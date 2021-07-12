80-year-old woman sentenced in shooting death of husband

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — An 80-year-old McCook woman was sentenced Monday to eight to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of her husband, who she said had abused her for years.

An affidavit said she warned her husband she would kill him if he hit her again. She said on the day he died, her husband hit her in the face. She said considered killing him for 30 minutes, then shot him in the chest while he was sleeping, according to the affidavit.