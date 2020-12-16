A drama-free signing day wraps up with 19 new Huskers and a top-25 ranking

The first letter of intent arrived shortly after 6 a.m. Four hours later, Nebraska had inked and secured everyone it planned to from New Jersey to California in a drama-free signing day as concise as any in its history.

One by one, the 19-man Class of 2021 became official in what the 247Sports composite considers the 23rd-best group in the country. Forged mostly during a pandemic, the haul of talent includes a few players who coach Scott Frost has yet to be in the same room with. But most had been committed for months, with at least a dozen set to enroll early and be on campus by January.

“We expected to sign this group of kids,” Frost said. “They all signed. They all signed this morning. I called them all and told them congratulations. I think their bond and talking to each other and determination to turn Nebraska into a winner probably held the class together really well and made our jobs easy.”

Nebraska typically issues among the most scholarship offers in the country under Frost and brings in waves of official visitors in the summer and fall. COVID-19 forced a change to that strategy this year. Frost said NU’s prospect list shrunk quicker as players from distant locations expressed an unwillingness to consider the Huskers if they couldn’t get to campus.