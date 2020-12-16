A drama-free signing day wraps up with 19 new Huskers and a top-25 ranking

The first letter of intent arrived shortly after 6 a.m. Four hours later, Nebraska had inked and secured everyone it planned to from New Jersey to California in a drama-free signing day as concise as any in its history.
One by one, the 19-man Class of 2021 became official in what the 247Sports composite considers the 23rd-best group in the country. Forged mostly during a pandemic, the haul of talent includes a few players who coach Scott Frost has yet to be in the same room with. But most had been committed for months, with at least a dozen set to enroll early and be on campus by January.
“We expected to sign this group of kids,” Frost said. “They all signed. They all signed this morning. I called them all and told them congratulations. I think their bond and talking to each other and determination to turn Nebraska into a winner probably held the class together really well and made our jobs easy.”
Nebraska typically issues among the most scholarship offers in the country under Frost and brings in waves of official visitors in the summer and fall. COVID-19 forced a change to that strategy this year. Frost said NU’s prospect list shrunk quicker as players from distant locations expressed an unwillingness to consider the Huskers if they couldn’t get to campus.
The result was what Frost called “a little more of a regional class.” Five in-state signees and nine from the Midwest overall. And many of those from farther away already had solid ins with the program. Defensive backs Marques Buford (Texas) and Malik Williams (Georgia) have strong friendships with some current Huskers. Offensive lineman Branson Yager (Utah) has family nearby he visits frequently. Everyone but defensive lineman Ru’Quan Buckley (Michigan) had been locked in since early fall, and even Buckley had held a Nebraska offer for more than 18 months.
Stability and familiarity are especially valuable in the era of the transfer portal, a fact Nebraska was reminded of repeatedly as five members of its 2020 class — all from Florida — have already departed. Of the 19 players to leave the program in Frost’s first three Husker classes, most were from coastal states. None were from the Midwest.
“The relationships with our coaches gets us the type of kids that we want to get and we were able to foster those relationships even without having seen some of these kids ever in person,” Frost said. “Kudos to the coaching staff — they worked hard to get this done.”
The pandemic and ensuing NCAA dead period in place since mid-March disrupted most cornerstone elements of the recruiting process. All-expenses-paid official visits. Evaluation periods. Summer camps.
But many recruits told The World-Herald in recent months that what remained in some ways helped simplify and enrich the process. They knew which schools were serious about them. Their own friendships blossomed organically through a group chat as well as for-fun fishing and dunking contests that played out on social media. A group of NU commits in August took it upon themselves to take Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone on an improvised visit to Lincoln to see current Nebraska players. The nation’s top-rated tight end and headliner of the class committed a few weeks later.
“Usually you don’t really see the leaders and understand everyone until you get on campus,” Nebraska signee and Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg said recently. “But I think COVID-19 has forced an early showing of who is going to step up to the plate and who is going to be there.”
The 2021 class isn’t yet complete — Frost said Nebraska will likely add another player or two before the traditional signing date in February — and has five remaining spots after the 19 prep signees and Northern Iowa graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic. One potential late addition Wednesday was defensive lineman Tia Savea out of Las Vegas Desert Pines who didn’t announce a school and appears on track to decide in the coming weeks. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder has named a final three of USC, UCLA and Nebraska.
Though Nebraska’s contact with its signees has been exclusively virtual since March, Frost said the group provides another size upgrade it craves along the line and at the receiver position. So too has it brought playmakers: Frost said Fidone has “as much potential as about anybody I’ve recruited” and lauded incoming linebackers for their versatility to play inside or outside in the defensive scheme.
Ultimately, in an unlikely twist, a pandemic year brought even more clarity for Nebraska players and coaches alike. No one needed any last-minute convincing Wednesday.
“I think we signed a really good class, a lot of pieces that are going to fit together with what we have,” Frost said. “I think it’s going to be the key to getting us over the top. We just gotta continue to add talent and I feel like this group did that.”
