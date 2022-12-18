A Freeway Splits an Omaha Neighborhood

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

Omaha’s North Freeway has a long and controversial relationship with the city it transects, serving as a stark reminder of the city’s conflicted history with the North Omaha community. According to experts, the Omaha World-Herald reported well on each step that led to the road’s construction, including accounts of the threats it posed to the Black neighborhood, though the reporting in the end did not stave off the roadway.

The idea for the freeway arose in 1944, when the U.S. Congress passed the Federal Highway Act, providing funding to build freeways. However, it was when the federal government offered to cover 90% of the costs 10 years later that the wheels began to turn on developing and constructing the freeway, according to North Omaha historian Adam Fletcher Sasse.

Soon, the North Freeway was officially proposed. According to Sasse, the $2.5 million project was pitched as an “economic development project” with the intent of speeding cattle to the Omaha Stockyard. But the freeway also would cut through significant portions of North Omaha, dividing the neighborhood and, in some instances, requiring the demolition of schools and churches in the community.

Opposition to the freeway was swift and well-covered by the World-Herald, experts said. A January 1970 edition of the newspaper reported on a city council meeting in which North Omahans voiced their displeasure with the proposal, relaying criticisms of city officials word-for-word.

“One-half of all the people in Omaha live north of Davenport Street. Yet a large share of these people seem to be ignored in the freeway planning as submitted in the report,” said Irving Hansen, vice president of the North Omaha Commercial Club, in the Jan. 15, 1970, edition of the paper.

When further expansion of the now-developed freeway was discussed in 1980, The World-Herald again reported on the opposition by North Omaha community leaders. Former Nebraska Sen. Ernie Chambers was quoted frequently about the road’s impact on the Black community, and others were as well.

One topic of discussion during the 1980 expansion talks was renaming a section of the freeway after brewery magnate Arthur C. Storz Sr., which North Omahans immediately rejected.

“The Rev. Wilkinson Harper, pastor of Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, said it is unacceptable to name the airport connector freeway after Arthur C. Storz Sr., whom he called “one of the greatest racists in the history of this city,’” a Feb. 6, 1980 edition of the newspaper reported.

Ultimately, however, Nebraska authorities rejected the criticism, naming the stretch of roadway for Storz. The brewer had been a major force in the development of U.S. Strategic Command facilities in Nebraska and of Eppley Airfield, which is served by the highway.

While the World-Herald reported on the North Omaha opposition to the project and its naming, at least one critic suggested that a double-standard came into play in considerations by authorities and in some coverage by the paper. Garrett Hoie, an urban planning graduate student and an Omaha native, argues that the full story is problematic.

“There’s a lot of minimizing, like ‘Oh, you don’t know what’s good for you, the North Freeway is just a needed thing,’” Hoie said. “[This comes] while ignoring the fact that they didn’t build the freeway through Florence, which is a predominantly white neighborhood, and they never built the planned Western Freeway, which would’ve gone through all of these white neighborhoods.”

The planned Western Freeway was not covered as extensively by the World-Herald, including no note of why the extension wasn’t constructed, Hoie said. According to Hoie, the reason for this is simple.

“It was just such a non-starter, you know a lot of the political power of the city is concentrated in Dundee, in these wealthy midtown neighborhoods,” Hoie said. “The idea of using the freeway as an urban renewal tool in North Omaha was, you know, easy.”

This dismissal of North Omahans’ concerns about the North Freeway was reflected in an Aug. 15, 1981, issue of the World-Herald that recounted a roundtable discussion among Chambers, George Garnett, the director of North Omaha Community Development, and James Suttle, a former project coordinator of the North Freeway.

Under the headline “Garnett, City Official Dispute ‘Fact Sheet,’” Garnett and Settle opposed every concern raised by Chambers, ranging from property value worries to economic development of the North Omaha community. This level of coverage, according to Hoie, reflected more than just the argument over the North Freeway.

“Black perspectives have historically been shot down, again, as like not knowing what’s good for them, that [The North Freeway] is going to bring improvements to North Omaha,” Hoie said.

In an opinion piece in the fall of 2021 in the World-Herald, Hoie argued that the North Freeway should be demolished and replaced by a “human scale boulevard.” He suggested that such a move would help knit the North Omaha community together again.

When the freeway was eventually completed in 1988, a World-Herald account of the official dedication ceremony noted that “community leaders and north Omaha residents celebrated” the freeway’s completion. According to the account, 70 people attended.

To Hoie, “celebration” was far from how North Omaha felt.

“I’m sure you could find people [in North Omaha] who were celebrating it, we were a very car-centric society at that time and still are,” Hoie said. “But I’m sure you could go out and find any one person or any small community organization that’s gonna cheer at the toxic waste dump coming to town.”

Still, that December dedication in 1988 demonstrated how, for better or worse, the North Freeway was the choice of city and regional power-brokers. And it remains today, despite criticism from Hoie that the freeway doesn’t serve its intended purpose and is underused.

“It’s a legacy of racial discrimination in Omaha. As Nebraskans and Northerners, we like to think that racism was just a southern thing, when very much so you can see it in our cities,” Hoie said. “Looking at it as a chance to right previous wrongs with redeveloping the North Freeway into something the community itself can use as opposed to something that gets people out of North Omaha I think is definitely something that’s important.”