A history of Douglas County Schools

Current high school districts in italics

DISTRICT 1 (Omaha)

Organized in 1857.

DISTRICT 2 (Saratoga)

At 24th Street and Ames Avenue. Organized in 1858. Merged with Omaha Public Schools in 1890.

DISTRICT 2J (Sunnyslope)

At northeast corner of 192nd and Harrison Streets. Organized in 1868. Merged with Gretna and Millard in 1877.

DISTRICT 3 (South Omaha)

Organized in 1858. Merged with Omaha in 1915.

DISTRICT 3J

On 252nd Street (west side) between Q and Harrison Streets. Organized in 1858 and merged with Gretna in 1887.

DISTRICT 4 (Ashland Park)

At 48th and Q Streets. Organized in 1858. Rebuilt in 1909. Merged with OPS in 1956.

DISTRICT 5 (Florence)

First Florence school in the Methodist church, 1857. First district building at 28th and State Streets. Moved to 31st Street (west side) between Tucker and Willet Streets in 1890. High school classes from 1911-1915. School razed 1963. Organized in 1868. Merged with OPS in 1917.

DISTRICT 6

At 52nd and Center Streets. Later split into West Side (48th and Poppleton Streets; closed in 1900), Prairie Center (District 35) and West Lawn schools. West Lawn renamed Pickard when it was rebuilt in 1924. Organized in 1868 (one source cites 1860). Merged with OPS in 1925,

DISTRICT 7 (Irvington)

At 6301 N. 90th St. New buildings in 1885 and 1925. Organized in 1868. Merged with OPS in 1959.

DISTRICT 8 (Elk City)

On 225th Street (east side) between Pawnee and Bennington Roads. Organized in 1868. Merged with Arlington and Elkhorn in 1992.

DISTRICT 9 (Benson)

At 66th and Maple Streets. Organized in 1868, moved several times and merged with OPS in 1917.

DISTRICT 10 (Elkhorn)

Organized in 1868. Early school (before 1884) next to Union Pacific tracks northwest of 216th and Blondo Streets. Moved by 1889 to Park Drive and North Skyline Road.

DISTRICT 11 (Waterloo)

Organized in 1868. Merged with Valley to form Douglas County West/District 15 in 2005.

DISTRICT 12 (Spring Grove)

On 222nd Street (east side) between F and Q Streets. Organized in 1868. Merged with Millard, Elkhorn and Gretna in 1959.

DISTRICT 13 (Iron Bluffs)

At Skyline Road (east side) between West Dodge Road and Pacific Street. Moved to 204th Street (west side) between Pacific and West Center Road. Organized in 1868 and merged with OPS in 1959.

DISTRICT 14

At 234th and Pacific Streets (south side). Organized in 1868 and merged with Waterloo in 1963.

DISTRICT 15 (Circle Lane)

At 258th and Blondo Streets. Organized in 1868 and merged with Valley in 1989.

DISTRICT 16 (Sunny Slope)

At 108th Street and Old Maple Road, moving from west to east side sometime between 1941 and 1955. Organized in 1868 and merged with OPS in 1959.

DISTRICT 17 (Millard)

Organized in 1868.

DISTRICT 18 (Bloomfield)

At 102nd and Q Streets (south side). Organized in 1868 and divided between Millard and Ralston in 1959.

DISTRICT 19 (McArdle)

On north side of West Dodge Road east of 108th Street. Organized in 1868 and merged with OPS in 1958, Was located on "Dead Man's Curve''. Was closed for West Dodge improvement.

DISTRICT 20

At 93rd and Bennington Road. Organized in 1868 and merged with OPS in 1961. After the school was closed the building was used by a saddle club before the area was flooded for Lake Cunningham.

DISTRICT 21 (Ponca)

At 42nd Street and Ponca Road. Organized in 1868. First school built in 1871, Rebuilt after fire (unknown year). Went from one room to two in 1894. Relocated between 1895 and 1899. Merged with OPS in 1959. The brick part of the 1899 building was used by the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

DISTRICT 22 (King Lake)

At northwest corner of 252nd and Ida Streets. Organized in 1868. Merged with Valley in 1966.

DISTRICT 23 (Byersville, Elm Tree)

On 294th Street across from Valley Cemetery. Organized in 1868. Merged with Valley in 2001.

DISTRICT 24 (Two Rivers)

On 264th Street (east side) between Pacific and West Center Road. Organized in 1868. Merged with Valley in 1991.

DISTRICT 25 (Pleasant Hill)

At northeast corner of 150th and West Dodge Road. Organized in 1869 and merged with Millard in 1959.

DISTRICT 26

At Summer Hill, north side of Military Road at 174th Street. Later moved to 174th and Bennington Road (north side). Organized in 1869 and merged with Bennington in 1956.

DISTRICT 27 (Sunnyside)

At southeast corner of 156th and State Streets. Organized in 1869 and merged with Bennington and Elkhorn in 1991.

DISTRICT 28

On 180th Street (west side) between West Maple Road and Blondo Street. Organized in 1870 and merged with Elkhorn in 1964..

DISTRICT 29 (Springdale)

On 66th Street north of Redick Avenue. Relocated to 60th and Girard in late 1940s. Organized in 1870 and merged with OPS (renaming it Springville) in 1958.

DISTRICT 30

On 126th Street (east side) between State and Ida Streets. Organized in 1870 and merged with OPS and Bennington in 1970 (school closed in 1966).

DISTRICT 31 (Oak Park, Oakdale)

On north side of West Center Road (and Big Papillion Creek) between 90th and 93rd Streets. Relocated in 1928 to 98th and West Center. Organized in 1870. Merged with District 66 in 1947.

DISTRICT 32 (Fairview)

At 6612 Northern Hills Drive. Organized in 1870 and merged with Fort Calhoun and OPS in 1974.

DISTRICT 33 (Valley)

Organized in 1870. Merged with Waterloo to form Douglas County West/District 15 in 2005.

DISTRICT 34 (Grau)

On Pawnee Road (north side) at 148th Street. Organized in 1871 and merged with Bennington in 1956.

DISTRICT 35 (Elm Tree)

On Rawhide Creek at about 258th Street and Bennington Road (north side). Organized in 1871. Merged in 1966 with District 23. School burned in 1916 and rebuilt.

DISTRICT 36

At about 188th and L Streets. Organized in 1872, dissolved in 1950.

DISTRICT 37

Near 29th and Shirley Streets. Organized in 1872 and in 1887 that portion in Douglas County merged with OPS.

DISTRICT 38 (Mount View)

Organized in 1872. Original building on southwest corner of 42nd Street and Grand Avenue. It came into OPS and named Central Park with annexation by city of Omaha in 1887. Next building at 52nd and Jaynes Streets built in 1888. Merged with OPS in 1960.

DISTRICT 39 (Lane)

At 147th Street and West Center Road (north side). Original site to the east Organized in 1873 and merged with Millard in 1957.

DISTRICT 40

On 144th Street (east side) north of Flower Hill Cemetery between Ida and Fort Streets. Organized in 1873. Later moved to northwest corner of 144th and Ida Streets. Merged with Districts 57 and 58 to form District 67 in 1953.

DISTRICT 41 (Fairview)

At 223th Street and Edgewater Road (south side). Organized in 1875. Merged with Elkhorn in 2000.

DISTRICT 42

At northeast corner of 284th Street and a road between Dutch Hall and Pawnee Roads. Organized in 1875 and merged with Fremont in 1961.

DISTRICT 43 (Startown)

On 204th Street (east side) between Pawnee and Bennington Roads. Organized in 1875 and merged with Bennington in 1963.

DISTRICT 44 (Echo Hills)

Northwest corner of Military Road and State Street. Organized in 1876. New building in 1925. Merged with Bennington in 1956. The school was remodeled into a home.

DISTRICT 45 (Willowdale)

At southwest corner of 168th and Q Streets. Organized in 1876 and merged with Millard in 1957.

DISTRICT 46 (Underwood)

Organized in 1876 at northeast corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets and moved to 78th and Cass Streets (south side) in 1894. New building in 1926. Merged to form District 66 in 1947.

DISTRICT 47

Northeast of 114th and Bennington Road. Organized in 1877, dissolved in 1950.

DISTRICT 48

On 180th Street between West Dodge Road and Pacific Street. New building in 1935 on northeast corner of 180th and Pacific Streets. Organized in 1879 and merged with Elkhorn in 1957.

DISTRICT 49 (Beechwood)

At 12th and Fort Street East. Organized in 1880 and merged with OPS in 1947. The building was moved to Sherman School and used as a classroom, then made into two homes.

DISTRICT 50 (original)

Organized in 1881. City limits north of Omaha Creek. Short-lived. Ordinance required all schools within a city of 2,000 or more be all in one district.

DISTRICT 51 (Mercer)

On 312th Street between Pawnee and Bennington Roads. Organized in 1881 and merged in 1962 with Fremont School District. The original schoolhouse was torn down.

DISTRICT 52

Southwest of 114th Street and Bennington Road. Later moved to 132nd Street (east side) between Bennington and Rainwood Roads. Organized in 1884 and merged with Bennington in 1956. The schoolhouse was moved and made into a home.

DISTRICT 53 (Walnut Hill, Dundee)

At 40th and Davenport Streets (Joslyn Castle). Reed School was at 59th and Dodge Streets (south side). Dundee School opened at 4908 California St. in 1891. Moved to 5110 Davenport St. in 1903. Organized in 1885 and merged with OPS in 1915.

DISTRICT 54 (Ralston)

Organized in 1888.

DISTRICT 55 (Prairie Center)

At 3513 S. 60th St. Organized in 1888 and merged with OPS in 1959.

DISTRICT 56

At northwest corner of 78th and State Streets. Organized in 1888 and merged with OPS in 1960.

DISTRICT 57

At southwest corner of 132nd Street and West Maple Road. Organized in 1889. Merged with Districts 40 and 58 to form District 67 in 1953.

DISTRICT 58

At northeast corner of 156th Street and West Maple Road. Organized in 1889. Merged with Districts 40 and 57 to form District 67 in 1953.

DISTRICT 59 (Bennington)

Organized in 1889.

DISTRICT 60

At 126th and Pacific Streets (north side). Organized in 1891 and merged with OPS in 1959.

DISTRICT 61 (Pershing)

East Omaha. Organized in 1892. New building at 3009 North 28th St. East. Merged with OPS in 1958

DISTRICT 62

At 162nd and Ida Streets (north side). Organized in 1892 and merged with District 27 in 1956.

DISTRICT 63

At northwest corner of Blair High and Pawnee Roads. Organized in 1907. Building dedicated in 1908. and merged with Bennington and OPS in 1967.

DISTRICT 64 (Pappio, then West Maple)

At 88th and Maple Street (north side). Organized in 1923, splitting from District 16, and merged with OPS in 1959. Original building was the “Brown shack” at 85th and Lake Streets, scene of a notorious 1922 assault.

DISTRICT 65 (Loveland)

At 81st and Pacific Streets (south side). Organized in 1932 from parts of Districts 16, 19 and 31 and merged with District 66 in 1947.

DISTRICT 66 (Westside)

Organized in 1947. It was created by the merger of Districts 31, 46 and 65.

DISTRICT 67

At 144th Street and West Maple Road. Organized in 1953, combining Districts 40, 57 and 58, and merged with OPS in 1973.