A look at news coverage of police brutality by the Omaha World-Herald

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

Before the 1993 Rodney King race riots in Los Angeles, police brutality was seldom covered in newspapers. As the media caught on, however, they put ugly truths into the spotlight.

Such brutality, most often toward people of color, has long been an issue. With the rise of cellphone videos and the Internet, however, people nationwide could suddenly see what has been distressingly common for the Black, Indigenous and non-white part of the population.

At the same time, two critical and related sentiments have come to the fore. First, police officers suffer when criminals endanger them. Second, some officers may have implicit biases that can escalate into deadly incidents.

In July 2016, the World-Herald addressed the first issue in an editorial, saying that before the country has a “calm, measured conversation about policing and race, about the use of force and when to apply it, about perceptions, misperceptions and some very ugly truths … the shooting of law enforcement officers must stop.”

While reasonable, critics say that such a sentiment ignores the problem of when police officers are at fault.

“It makes me uncomfortable when there is moral equivalence, tying brutalizing of minorities by officers with respect for the police,” said Richard S. Dunham, a longtime Washington journalist and former president of the National Press Club who now co-directs the Global Business Journalism program at Tsinghua University in Beijing. “Black, Brown, Native American, all lives matter. We should care about both sides, and there’s nothing wrong with an editorial saying, ‘We should respect our police officers.’ But you really don’t want to make an exception. Being a police officer is a very difficult job, yet that doesn’t mean that abuses and misconduct shouldn't be investigated.”

The World-Herald has often faced criticism for paying less attention to such potential misconduct in cases that involve minority groups. In the view of journalist Kevin Abourezk and former University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Joseph Starita, the problem turns on a lack of diversity in a newsroom. Stories about minority groups often don’t get covered unless they are thought of, which could be rare in a newsroom with little diversity.

“If a newsroom tells minority staff – and I've had colleagues who've been told this at mainstream newspapers in Nebraska, ‘Well, we already did our Native American news story for this month. So, I think we're good. Here, go do this other thing that's about some rich white person doing something good for the community,’” said Abourezk, who is a member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe.

The views of editors and reporters, moreover, are often shaped by their backgrounds and circumstances, critics say. And those factors often differ from those of many minority group members.

“Every black person in Omaha knows that when it comes to the media, there is a double standard: one for North Omaha and its black residents (the Latinos are also discriminated against in the media) and another one for the rest of Omaha’s residents,” wrote Matthew Stelly, North Omaha resident and organizer. “That is because, for the most part, the editors live in surrounding suburbs, as do their reporters. Even those reporters who wanted to do the right things (I have talked to several of them) have their articles tampered with by the ‘good old boys’ who make up the editorial board of the World-Herald.”

Although Stelly said it back in 1990s, the shadow of the World-Herald’s past is still present in how the newspaper covered stories then and through the 2000s and the 2010s.

Three years after the incident with Rodney King that provoked protests across Los Angeles, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln police officer stopped Francisco Renteria as he mistook him for another person wanted by police. Lincoln city police officers and a fire captain got involved in his arrest.

Renteria was beaten by the officers so severely that he couldn’t survive.

“He looked like a crime suspect they were looking for, so they got out of their cars and grabbed him, asking for a backup from the city police department,” Starita said. “But he didn't speak English and they didn't speak Spanish. And when he resisted, a severe fight ensued and they ultimately strangled him to death.”

The first report about the Renteria case in the World-Herald started with Lincoln Police Chief Tom Casady saying the man died as “the result of some kind of medical condition, not yet diagnosed" and that he will “stand behind the conduct” of his officers “until he sees evidence to the contrary.”

Casady and the other officers were indicted in the case. The charge against the chief was dropped and the others were acquitted or found to be not at fault. After the Renteria family sued for wrongful death, city and university officials in 2006 agreed to a $200,000 settlement, with no one admitting fault.

In 37 articles devoted to Renteria, only eight times did the World-Herald use his name as part of the headline. Frequently, they headlined their solely with his ethnicity, with terms including “Hispanic Man,” “Death of Hispanic Man,” and “Hispanic’s Death.” Critics say such references, while common forms of shorthanding in headlines, diminished his humanity.

The critics add that a lack of diversity on the police forces was central to Renteria’s case.

If the officers dealing with Renteria spoke Spanish, according to Starita, the tragedy would possibly be avoided. “There should be more people speaking other languages than English within police departments across America,” he said.

Current University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Chief Hassan Ramzah agreed that even thirty years after the Renteria shooting, his department’s staff is still less diverse than he would have wanted. “When you don’t have that representation, it creates difficulties,” Ramzah said.

As the first African American Chief of the UNL Police Department, he said he understands the importance of diverse and inclusive staff.

“Our students and university staff come from so many different backgrounds and experiences with police officers, so when they arrive on campus and see the police department, some of them are going to be comfortable, some are going to be a little bit apprehensive, some are going to be fearful,” he said. “And so we have to understand the biases and perceptions of others. Of course, we have to arrest people when they break the law, but we also have to have this talk with ourselves about what we should and shouldn’t do. It’s all about education and awareness.”

The university police department implemented annual anti-bias training for its officers and a similar requirement was mandated in a state law that former Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers pushed for. His “final bill,” as noted by World-Herald reporter Martha Stoddard, required officers to take two hours of anti-bias and implicit bias training every year and was passed by the state’s Legislature and endorsed by the local community, including the World-Herald’s editorial writers.

However, even as the Legislative Bill 924 has been active for two years, its initiator, Chambers, is somewhat skeptical. The point of the training, as he explained, is to make clear that police officers will have no excuse if they act improperly.

“They are trained not to use more force than is necessary to control the situation. But they overuse deadly force when it comes to black people,” said Chambers. “They arrest black people when they don't have probable cause. They harass and hound black people in circumstances where they won't do the same thing to white people, so the issue of implicit bias is not an issue really. In a country like America, where racism is so evident, I don’t think there’s not a person in law enforcement who is unaware of their racial biases.”

Would there be fewer episodes of police brutality if there were more awareness of racial biases within police forces? And what are the obligations of media in covering brutality cases?

“Journalists have the obligation to look at what went wrong, and then laser focus on the solutions to the problems,” Starita said. “And they should just beat that drum until there are bilingual, multicultural police officers, so Francisco Renteria doesn't have to be murdered in front of his mother because he didn't speak English. Or until there are mental health counselors available, so Zachary Bear Heels doesn't have to die, strangled and tased by police forces.”

Just two years after Mike Brown’s fatal shooting in St. Louis, Missouri in 2014, 29-year-old Zachary Bear Heels was killed by Omaha police officers after being tased 12 times and punched in the head 13 times outside of a gas station.

Bear Heels was schizophrenic, bipolar and in a state of “excited delirium,” as reported by the Omaha Police Department in 2016. All four police officers were fired in response to this event, though three were rehired after arbitration hearings. After settling out of court, the Bear Heels’ family received $550,000 from the city.

“The World-Herald really could have looked into that. What is this ‘excited delirium?’ All of these things should have really been written in-depth and they should have been written by the World-Herald,” Abourezk said.

Abourezk covered the story for Indianz.com and compared how two media outlets approached the coverage.

Abourezk recognizes that his audience on Indianz.com is different from the one that reads the World-Herald. He pointed out that most of the newspaper’s readers are not Indigenous, and that could have affected the approach to Bear Heels’ story.

“I don't write for the people who really have the power to change these things in Omaha, Nebraska,” he said.

As maintained by Abourezk, Starita and Stelly, the World-Herald appears to cater to its primary audience that is very much similar to the overall Nebraska population — which is 88.1% white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau statistic. But it should broaden its approach, the critics say.

“The only way you can properly cover a racially diverse community — like one in Omaha — is if you have a racially diverse newsroom,” Starita said. “Imagine how different the Zachary Bear Heels’ coverage would have been if a Native American reporter had been assigned that story?”

One of the main complaints of the World-Herald’s coverage of Bear Heels’ case is that the newspaper relied primarily on city officials for information, paying less mind to the victim’s family or his communities. Such an imbalance creates space for more bias and misunderstanding, according to critics.

“The Native American community is utterly furious that our core system failed Zachary Bear Heels,'' Abourezk said. “And they also feel completely erased in this whole situation, but we’re going to continue to put up a billboard for the anniversary of his death one month before and after this tragic date. This billboard says, ‘Justice for Zachary,’ and is placed where officers killed him. We're not going to let them forget that they killed him and held nobody responsible for it.”

Newspapers are obliged to tell the full stories, critics say.

“In cases like this, a newspaper owes its community a qualitative analysis of what happened. It should try to determine what the facts were, become a community leader, both for finding the truth and for leading the healing if necessary,” Dunham said. “Otherwise, you are just a stenographer for the court system or law enforcement or for political figures.”

Starita added that when local newspapers such as the World-Herald “only represents them [minority populations] when they’ve done something bad or something bad has happened to them,” they are not integrated into the community. In his opinion, only a strong local newspaper can hold the community accountable because there is no “other institution in the fabric of a society” that can do it as efficiently.

News coverage of particularly violent and typical incidents of police using extreme force has become more common. That has put police into the spotlight, as reporters and the public demand answers about their work.

“As police is a public force, the media, just like the community, have a right to ask questions about our work,” said university police chief Ramzah. “Over the last couple of years, we had to talk a lot about transparency and why we should always share the information. Particularly when things aren't good or positive.”

When George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, many newspapers in the Midwest wrote stories and editorials about the issue, including the World-Herald.

In one of its first reports, the newspaper featured Omaha police’s condemnation of their Minneapolis colleagues. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, as quoted by the World-Herald, noted that “Although (Floyd’s death) did not happen locally, it can damage the relationships between law enforcement and communities across the country.”

The newspaper noted that in 2017, Schmaderer “fired four police officers following the in-custody death of mentally ill man, Zachary Bear Heels.”

Providing a four-sentence-long overview of the tragedy, the World-Herald did not note that Bear Heels was Native American or that the city of Omaha had paid $550,000 to settle the case with the man’s family. Neither did it mention the efforts of local activists to preserve the memory of Bear Heels.

To its credit, later in August — about the time of the third anniversary of Bear Heels’ death — the World-Herald covered a march devoted to retracing the man’s steps in Omaha.

The newspaper’s reporting about incidents of brutality has changed in recent years. In 2019, editors there wrote: “Those who mistrust police and grand juries are quick to believe the worst about police-involved shootings based on cell phone videos.” But a year later, the paper’s editorialists wholeheartedly supported the Chambers’ bill.

“Journalists always come with their own life experiences and biases,” Dunham said. “Our job as reporters is to set aside our personal feelings, be fair in our reporting and accountable to our community. If there is wrongdoing involving police misconduct, we should hold them responsible. But we shouldn't assume the worst any more than we should assume that the police never make a mistake.”