A Rush to Judgment? – the Rice/Poindexter Case

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

When a suitcase bomb killed a police officer in the racially tense summer of 1970 in Omaha, the Omaha World-Herald's coverage was intense. But critics say the early reporting dwelled on official accounts, paid little attention to inconsistencies, and relied mostly on an investigation clouded by hostility between law enforcement agencies and Black activist groups.

Following numerous skeptical reports published elsewhere, the newspaper in recent years raised questions about the convictions of two men found guilty of the bombing. One man remains in prison, despite calls for his release. The other died behind bars.

To critics, the paper failed to treat official reports with appropriate journalistic skepticism.

“A newspaper has an obligation to take someone’s protestations of innocence seriously, instead of just siding with the police and siding with the state and the county attorney and assuming they got the right guys,” said Kietryn Zychal, a journalist for a North Omaha community news site who has investigated the case. “In this case the amount of evidence that was questionable was massive.”

Racial tension in 1970 had been fueled by the shooting death the prior summer of an unarmed 14-year-old Black girl, Vivian Strong, by a white police officer. That led to stepped-up activities by the Black Panther Party in Omaha and by a group it evolved into, the National Committee to Combat Fascism (NCCF). It also led to counterintelligence activities by the Omaha office of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Omaha Police Department and the FBI, which had targeted the Panthers as “the greatest threat to internal security in the country,” as Director J. Edgar Hoover put it.

On August 17, 1970, Omaha police responded to a 2:07 a.m. call saying a woman had been dragged screaming into a house at 2867 Ohio St. Eight officers arrived, but no such woman was found.

"They stepped around the "innocent-looking luggage," the World-Herald reported in an article headlined "Two Policemen Walked In, Only One Can Tell About It." Officer John Tess, who was assisting the call, saw a light green suitcase with his flashlight but decided to search the house first. Once he and Officer Larry D. Minard were leaving, he saw Minard bend down and touch the suitcase, which exploded, killing Minard and injuring several others.

Immediately, authorities launched an investigation. But after meeting with Mayor Eugene A. Leahy, Police Captain William Pattavina complained that the attention at first fell short of official actions after Strong’s murder. "If they would try half as hard to find this guy (the bomber) as they did to convict [Loder] … they would have found the guy by now," he was quoted as saying in a World-Herald article, “Policemen Meet Leahy in Bomb Blast’s Wake.”

Loder was acquitted in March 1970 of manslaughter in Strong’s murder.

After the suitcase explosion, according to the book “Very Special Agents,” by James Moore, a federal agent listened to the audio recording of the initial call and concluded that "The Negro voice on the dispatchers' tape suggested the Panthers." The Omaha Police soon created a suspect list carrying the names of members of the NCCF, former Black Panthers, their family members, and associates including Ernie Chambers, then a first-time candidate for the legislature.

On August 24, 1970, the World-Herald reported in an article headlined "8 Militant Still Sought in Minard Slaying" that 13 people had been arrested. Under a subheading called “The Suspects,” it listed a teenager, Duane Peak, along with Robert Cecil, Eddie Bolden, David Rice (later known as “Mondo”), and Edward Poindexter. The question everyone had: who built and set the bomb?

During the trial, on April 13, 1971, the newspaper reported about Poindexter’s claim of innocence in a story headlined "Poindexter Denies Any Tie." Poindexter, who testified that he was not involved in the bombing, had served in the Army in West Germany. He said he got his camouflage jacket (said to have dynamite lumps inside a pocket) in Vietnam. He testified that he helped transport dynamite in Vietnam; however, he said he had no closer contact with explosives.

Both men had been swabbed for dynamite particles. There were no traces of such particles on either Rice or Poindexter's hands or fingernails. However, the prosecutor and a chemist said lumps of dynamite visible to the naked eye were found in Rice's pants and in Poindexter's jacket.

Thirty-years after the trial, FBI lab whistleblower Fred Whitehurst in a memo made notes stating, “The sticks of dynamite depicted are not broken but are whole. So why would there be “particles’ of dynamite in the clothing of David Rice?” (The defense did not accuse police or ATF agents of planting dynamite in their client’s clothing.)

To this day, though, questions remain about who had built and set up the suitcase. Some critics contended that the real culprit was let go to push forward an anti-Panther agenda in the ATF, FBI and the Omaha Police Department.

North Omaha journalist Zychal argued that the police department was pursuing the Black Panther Party and the NCCF. She said, "the Omaha Police Department were driving past the Black Panther Party headquarters, harassing them and following them."

Zychal, a news editor for North Omaha Information Support Everyone (NOISE), has followed the Rice and Poindexter case for 30 years. In 2020 - 2021, she worked with NOISE to create a three-part series for the news outlet titled "Omaha's Forgotten Panthers," detailing the events of the bombing, the trial and the 50-year legal odyssey that followed.

The series highlighted details infrequently reported on. It focused on three instances poorly covered or not covered by the press during the trial, including the World-Herald. These were: how Peak and his family were questioned and charged, a planned ATF raid a month prior to the search of the NCCF headquarters and the arrest of two members, and the illegal search of Rice's home.

Peak was listed as the person witnesses saw with a suitcase and investigators immediately went to question him and his family.

The NOISE series detailed how Poindexter, a leader in the group, kicked Peak out of the NCCF three times in 1970 for his behavior. For Poindexter, the last straw came when Peak stole a shotgun out of a police officer's vehicle around July 1970, a month before Minard’s death.

Peak sold Black Panther newspapers and had cousins who were a part of the NCCF, Will and Frank Peak. His sisters Delia and Theresa told police officers that they had given Duane Peak a ride that Sunday with other friends and family when he had a suitcase, alleged by the state to be the bomb.

Duane Peak’s first statement was that he got a note to pick up a suitcase behind a drugstore then take that suitcase to 28th and Ohio Street and then go to a payphone where and a woman’s voice that he didn’t recognize told him to call 911 to report a woman had been dragged screaming into a vacant house.

Zychal met with Duane’s sister, Delia Peak, 25 years after the trial and recalled her asking about her brother, “Who was watching him, who picked him out? Peak told Zychal she didn’t believe Duane was guilty. She said she testified to what she thought she had to testify to because she and her family were charged as accessories to murder, Duane was charged as a principal, and she was terrified.

Suspicion early on centered on Duane Peak. "15-Year-Old Charged In Policeman’s Death" was the World-Herald headline that ran on August 23, 1970. At this point, the youth was missing and, in an attempt to find him, police raided Rice’s house and the NCCF headquarters. A police official said police had found a case of dynamite and three rifles in Rice’s home. During the NCCF raid, Poindexter and Cecil were arrested and charged with conspiracy.

Agents of the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Division of the Treasury Department (ATF) were reported to have assisted the Omaha Police Department in both the raid of NCCF and David Rice’s home in the World-Herald on August 23, 1970 “Youth Charged in Bombing”. The article said, "An adolescent told the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Division that the headquarters contained ten boxes of machine guns and 15 bundles of dynamite,” though no dynamite or machine guns were found at the headquarters.

For his part, Rice questioned the validity of the search of his home, challenged it as illegal, and stated that he did not have dynamite in his home.

Peak was questioned during a preliminary hearing, covered by the World-Herald in "Peak’s Telephone Call, Lured Police to Trap" on September 28, 1970. Peak denied seeing Poindexter on several days before the bombing.

On September 29, 1970, in a story headlined "Two Sent to Trial in Death of Officer Minard," the paper reported on how Peak had changed his testimony. Theresa Peak testified that the court recessed because she did not have a lawyer. After the recess, it was reported that Duane Peak was "abruptly returned to the stand," wearing sunglasses, where he was whispering and trembling while giving his answers.

Thomas Kennedy, Poindexter's defense attorney, asked Peak if, during his police interrogation, the electric chair was ever mentioned. Peak replied, "yes."

The World-Herald reported, “Peak said he and Poindexter took the suitcase and drove to Rice’s house where Poindexter opened it and there was dynamite,” according to Peak’s testimony. “Rice rolled some papers and placed them in the suitcase”. After the preliminary hearing, Rice and Poindexter were held in jail awaiting trial.

During the trial, the World-Herald on April 8, 1971, in a story headlined "Lab Chemist: All Dynamite Same Type," reported “The chemist also told a District Court jury that metal particles found in the cutting edges of a pair of pliers taken from Rice’s home were the “same type of wire” as a piece found at the bomb scene.” However, in the next paragraph, the paper did not report how defense counsel cross-examined the witness about the metal particles found on Rice’s pliers. (The wire introduced at the trial was found near a tool bench in the basement of the house next door, not at the bomb scene.)

The staffer also testified that the swab tests on Poindexter's hands and the exterior of his clothing revealed no traces of dynamite. Nevertheless, he said lumps of dynamite visible to the naked eye were found in Poindexter's jacket pocket. He also testified the dynamite could have been there for two to three months or longer.

In the NOISE Omaha series, Rice’s attorney, David Herzog, contended that the authorities did not have probable cause for the search of Rice’s home that turned up the materials used against him at trial.

"Herzog was confident that the affidavit for the search warrant of [Rice’s] house lacked probable cause and that federal courts would overturn his conviction. He did not know, however, that the U.S. The Supreme Court was looking for a way to diminish the use of the exclusionary rule— the principle that evidence illegally obtained cannot be used against a defendant in court," Zychal wrote in the series.

“Nobody really picked apart the state’s case. What the World-Herald did and the Lincoln Journal Star as well - they accepted the evidence that they were told by the state as the truth and they told the public this is what the state says happened,” Zychal said. “Nobody practiced skepticism about what they were being told. Once the attorneys started to appeal the case, the World-Herald continued to report that the state had convicted the right guys and that this was just two guilty guys trying to get out of their conviction.”

As it unfolded, the World-Herald reported on most of the twists and turns in the case, relying on public officials and police officers. Only in more recent years has the paper explored questions such as those raised by NOISE.

Paul Hammel, a former reporter for the World-Herald now working for The Nebraska Examiner, wrote about a call to reopen the Rice and Poindexter case in 2020. Although the article did not discuss the World-Herald's coverage, it posed questions about whether or not Rice and Poindexter were rightfully convicted.

Hammel said different perspectives about Hoover and the FBI's history of racism suggest a second look at the case was warranted.

"It is very suspicious when you have the racial issues with the FBI going on, and then these two gentlemen get arrested," Hammel said.

The FBI's involvement was detailed in Michael Richardson's 2017 book "Framed," which contended that Rice and Poindexter were victimized by the justice system.

Richardson explained that Hoover and his operation, COINTELPRO, targeted Black Panthers. He reported that Hoover had Rice and Poindexter on a list of people he wanted to “eliminate.”

COINTELPRO was a series of illegal projects the FBI conducted to dismantle radical political groups.

Richardson's book detailed how the FBI kept a close eye on the Panthers in Omaha and developed spies in the Black community. The FBI used counterintelligence operations in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles to disrupt or disband Black Panther chapters. The book alleged that the FBI set up Rice and Poindexter in Omaha as well.

The role of the ATF in framing Rice and Poindexter was subordinated to suspicions about the FBI. "People had already made up their minds [about the FBI’s responsibility] once they found out about COINTELPRO," Zychal said. "No matter what the evidence,” of wrongdoing by local ATF agents.

Both Rice and Poindexter maintained their innocence throughout the years. They tried numerous times to appeal their convictions.

Harold W. Andersen, the late publisher of the World-Herald, dismissed their claims of innocence in writing about the case.

"I would suggest the most logical way of advocating for freedom for Rice and Poindexter is not to continue arguing that they are innocent," Andersen wrote in a June 1, 1997, opinion piece.

His advice to Rice, who changed his name to Wopashitwe Mondo Eyen we Langa or Mondo for short, was to stop talking about his poetry. He suggested it was hardly a qualification for parole unless one of his poems said he did not see police officers as pigs.

Despite their many tries at freedom, Rice and Poindexter did not get a chance. Both men were repeatedly denied requests for parole, despite good behavior in prison that drew widespread attention.

The Forgotten Panther Series described Rice as a painter and writer who wrote several poems, stories, and plays and contributed his works to literary journals and magazines. He was also a columnist for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Poindexter was a leader in the Harambee Association, earned his associate's degree at Southeast Community College, and went on to get his bachelor's in Human Services from the Metro State University of St. Paul. He taught classes on self-improvement and produced motivational rap songs, and wrote two books, "The Youth Survival Guide of the 90's" and "The Youth Survival Guide Part 2".

In 2016, Mondo died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after spending 45 years in prison.

Former Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers recalled his involvement in this case and argued that Peak, Mondo and Poindexter were falsely charged.

"I do not know who set the bomb, but the voice on that telephone call was not Duane Peak," Chambers said. "Ed and David did not know enough about munitions to set a bomb."

Poindexter still maintains his innocence and remains incarcerated after 52 years.

In 2020, the World-Herald published a story called "Supporters seek 'benevolent release' for Ed Poindexter, saying it would help heal racial wounds." To critics of the state’s case against Mondo and Poindexter, such a story appeared 50 years too late.