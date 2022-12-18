A Sit-In that Led to Progress at the University of Nebraska at Omaha

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

When 54 Black students staged a sit-in in the fall of 1969 at the University of Nebraska-Omaha to protest mistreatment, the Omaha World-Herald covered their arrests and the legal consequences accurately but with some troubling bias and omissions, according to experts and past participants who reviewed the paper’s work.

“I think [the Omaha-World Herald] did a fair job covering it,” said Catherine Pope, an audiologist, civil rights leader and children’s advocate who also was one of the Omaha 54. “Could they have been a bit more explicit and given us more time to explain our side? I think yes that’s possible, but as far as covering what they saw and reporting what happened physically, I think they did a pretty good job.”

Differing somewhat, Cynthia Robinson, who chairs the Black Studies program at UNO as a communications professor, pointed to critical gaps in the coverage, though. She said the paper should have included more reporting on the sentiments of a broader array of students – not only the demonstrators -- and more about the views of the university’s president, Kirk E. Naylor Jr.

“I would have liked to know more of what President Naylor felt and what the administration felt,” Robinson said. “Besides, you can’t just do a sit-in and say we’re not going to give into your demands. I would have liked to know what other conversations came out. I would have liked to have known more about what other white students felt and maybe other Black students who weren’t a part of the 54.”

As it happened, the demonstration led to the creation of the Black Studies program Robinson now heads. The program was launched three years after the protest. Robinson, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at UNO and her doctorate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, chose to attend UNO because of the program.

While the reporting in 1969 was informative at a basic level, she said, a key missing element was UNO’s response to the students’ list of demands. While the World-Herald reported extensively on what the UNO students were asking for, she said, the administration’s thoughts and reasoning on the matter up to the creation of the program were never reported on.

“I would have liked to have known more of the why,” Robinson said. “What were they specifically saying? No, we’re not going to give you these courses or no, we don’t think it’s important to have these courses or no, we can’t find people to teach these courses? Specifically, what is the argument that is comparable to today?”

Coming at a time of widespread agitation over civil rights, the demonstration made national news. Other newspapers around the state took a harsher tone than the Omaha paper did, Pope recalled. They quoted sources across Nebraska who argued that the students should have faced harder punishment, and overall, Pope said the World-Herald’s coverage was a more straightforward and fairer assessment, compared to the other Nebraska papers.

As the World-Herald reported on the day following the Nov. 10, 1969, demonstration, the protest was peaceful and mostly quiet. The students who took over the Regents’ Room at the UNO Administration Building were arrested and booked on “suspicion of unlawful assembly,” even though sources quoted in the article said that the sit-in was orderly. This article also included the names of all the students who were arrested.

The article also reported that about 200 observers, described as “mostly young whites,” mingled in the halls of the university. Some showed their support by singing ‘We Shall Overcome,’ and flashing raised fists -- the sign of Black power -- or the peace sign.

Those arrested, including Michael Maroney and Pope – the then reigning Miss Omaha -- faced bonds of $25 each or about $200 in today’s inflation-adjusted figure. Jack Clayter, executive director of the Nebraskan Urban League, and other individuals from other organizations helped pay for all the students’ bonds.

In the World-Herald article, Naylor said he told the students that he “firmly upheld the right of protest but not civil disobedience.”

Still, the protest led UNO officials to launch a two-month review of the students’ demands. The newspaper on Jan. 14, 1970, published an article headlined “Give a Voice to Students, UN-O Urged.” The article detailed recommendations made by a committee of five teachers and two students on student demands and grievances.

These demands included such matters as giving students a “meaningful” voice with decision making, improving registration procedure and providing better counseling programs. The group also urged leniency for the 54 students who at that time were awaiting trial.

The recommendations were based on a questionnaire that was completed by 55.7% of the student body.

On March 27, 1970, the World-Herald covered the opening of the trial of the Omaha 54 before Judge Walter Cropper. In the article, the 54 were described as calm, law-abiding citizens, and were commended by both sides for not being hostile during the protest compared to other movements going on in the country at the time.

Defense attorney Martin Cannon contended that the events of the protest could be traced back to a scheduled meeting the students had with President Naylor at 11:30 am on Nov. 10. However, when the students arrived that day, they were disappointed in Naylor’s unresponsiveness. He demanded that they must get out of his office in 15 minutes or the police would be called, according to the lawyer.

Prosecuting attorney Gary Bucchino said the problem with students' actions started when Robert Honore, the leader of the 54, stated that the group was not going to leave the space until their demands were met. He said these actions violated the Nebraska law stating that a school’s chief administration officer can kick a person off school property if they are committing an act that “obstructs the lawful missions, processes, procedures, functions or disciplines of the school.”

After an adjournment, the trial proceeded later in the spring. As the newspaper reported on June 4, 1970, the 54 were found guilty, but 52 of them were spared of paying the $25 fine originally put in place. The fine imposed on Honore and another student was then dropped when officials decided an appeal would only make the affair more costly and they preferred letting the students clear their records and stay in good standing with the university, keeping their scholarships.

Beyond the areas where the coverage was incomplete, critics of the World-Herald’s reporting suggested that it didn’t provide enough information about the statewide and national context. Protests were common around the country in the period and that was not described well, some experts said.

Amy Schindler, director of archives and special collections at UNO, said a series of events leading up to the UNO protest began in 1968 when a law was passed in Nebraska that prohibited students from protesting on their campuses. Schindler said this was a direct reaction to the student movements that were in response to the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement across the country and around the world.

“They didn’t want that kind of thing happening here in Nebraska,” Schindler said.

In the newspaper’s coverage, Schindler said there is just a brief mention of the law, but it did not spell out why that was relevant to the sit-in. Schindler said she felt like reference and contextualization were missing from four articles on the affair.

Pope recalled that the protestors had planned to stay in the university president’s office until he met their demands.

“We had made a decision that until he met and agreed with the conditions from the day before, we were not going to leave his office,” she said.

Pope said the students went over their notes and their list of concerns as they sat in the office, despite being asked by both the administration and the police to leave. At one point, Pope was asked to leave individually because of her position as Miss Omaha, but Pope didn’t want her crown to differentiate her from her fellow students.

“And at that point, I refused to leave because I was there for the same reasons everyone else was there, and so I stayed at that point and they decided to take us into custody and arrest us,” Pope said.

Michael Maroney, one of the Omaha 54, said the World-Herald’s coverage was somewhat slanted. There were no African Americans reporting for the newspaper at the time and Maroney contended that led to a lack of understanding in the reporting.

But he said he believed the peaceful approach of the demonstrators may have led to a fairer account than might have been the case.

“We were intentional about the fact that we did not want this to get out of hand. We did not want to get violent,” Maroney said. “We didn’t want outside people participating. We just had some very serious concerns about the way Black students were being treated and that’s all we wanted to do was to get that across and hopefully to move things forward.”

But he said The Gateway, UNO’s student newspaper, did a more thorough job. It conducted a poll of the student body that showed that most students agreed with the protestors.

“They were not very positive responses to the experiences of the Black community, but I think at least in that instance, there was probably a little more balanced than we probably expected it to be,” Maroney said.

In the World-Herald coverage, the shortcomings were partly matters of language, in the view of archives director Schindler. One of the subtle word choices she pointed to was in a March article in which white students were referred to as “students,” while Black students were always identified as “Black students.”

“Today in 2022, we recognize just the racism of that language and lack of language, that the white is the default,” Schindler said.

Overall, Schindler said the coverage lacked Black voices.

“That type of coverage is not at all surprising to me for the time,” Schindler said. “That doesn’t mean it’s okay, but it is simply the racist white point of view.”

Moreover, there was a lack of voices from the students and from their family members, Schindler said. Even if the students who had been arrested did not want to talk to the press, reporters could have tried to talk to Black community leaders or organizations, such as the Wesley House, a faith-based organization at UNO that was active in civil rights, but was never mentioned in the articles. Schindler also said the World-Herald could have reached out to Urban League who helped with raising money for bail for the students.

Claire Du Laney, outreach archivist at UNO’s library archives, said that while she isn’t originally from Omaha, she, like Robinson and Schindler, first became familiar with the Omaha 54 during her research for the 50th anniversary of the sit-in.

After looking through the articles compared to countless others during her research, Du Laney said that the paper’s reporting on the sit-in was for the most part fair journalistic work. Less bias in favor of the university president would have been welcome, according to Du Laney.

“I would say there’s probably some reporting that puts [President Naylor] in a more favorable light, but I would say overall, it’s a fairly balanced article.” Du Laney said.

Like Schindler, she said the protests of the 1960s occurred at universities all over the country that played a role in how the paper reported on the UNO protests.

“[The World-Herald] did a good job reporting that the students were not disruptive during the protests or in their court hearing,” Du Laney said. “I think that was a good point to make because again, they could have really painted the students as your classic 1960’s rioters, which they were decidedly not.”

Brent Ruswick, a professor of history at Westchester University, learned of the 1969 sit-in while co-writing “No Mutually Acceptable Solution,” an article focused on the role of the UNO Student Senate and Student newspaper in supporting the sit-in and segregationist policies of UNO Greek Life.

Ruswick said that he was surprised the paper’s coverage on the sit-in wasn’t more racially biased. Despite seeing aspects of the article he wishes were reported on differently, like many other sources, his first reaction was that compared to other news organizations and reporting across the country, this coverage could have been much worse.

“I certainly see things I wish were done differently or better, but for the Omaha-World Herald in 1969, my first reaction was that I was relieved that it wasn’t worse,” Ruswick said. “That may be grading things on a curve a little bit there but it was pleasantly surprising.”

The most important issue Ruswick said he came across in the articles was that specifically the first article to report on the sit-in fell into the journalistic trap of attempting to report on both sides of the argument without providing much substance on the actual information and situation at hand. Despite having provided quotes from multiple students, there isn’t any context provided on the issues at hand.

“It winds up being an article about getting people’s reactions, not about trying to understand what’s underneath it,” he said. “At the end, it's just a bunch of random students who may or may not be representative of the larger population that they’re going to try to present as both sides of the argument.”

Leo Adam Biga, a freelance journalist, said he used to have a “very simplistic understanding” of the sit-in until he looked more in-depth into different coverage and stories that covered it.

“There was a whole series of things that had been happening and this was the culmination,” Biga said. “This wasn’t the end of it. This propelled yet further action and activities and events.”

Biga said for the time period, he thought the coverage had pretty fair reporting and that he thought it attempted to give the reader some context with the situation.

However, Biga said he was interested in seeing how the newspaper, an overwhelmingly white organization, compared to other media entities who reported on the sit-in, such as the Omaha Star, a newspaper that focused on issues from the African American perspective.

Biga said he thought the articles did a decent job with sharing dissenting opinions about the sit-in, but he would have liked to have heard more voices of people who were sympathetic to the cause, especially hearing more from students who were a part of the Omaha 54.

“That was the main missing element,” Biga said.

One thing Robinson emphasized is that UNO owes a lot of its growth to the Omaha 54, reminding us that a rising tide lifts all boats.

“The protest here by Black students for Black studies courses led to student senate, student input in the student center and the Abbott program,” Robinson said, referring to a social program at the university. “As always, when progress happens for Black people or to Black people, it lifts everyone up.”

Despite the growth UNO owes to the Black students brave enough to sit in President Naylor’s office and demand for change, Pope said she’s worried that all this progress may be erased. When she looks at our nation and sees how it is wiping out the histories of African Americans, Pope said there is a call, a need for students to be more vigilant and demanding. Although these histories may not be taught in our schools, Pope said it is up to the youth of the day to seek the truth and that we can’t grow as a society without the knowledge of our past.

“I just finished doing a speech at a high school, and the students were very appreciative,” Pope said. “They said we didn’t know these things about Omaha. We didn’t know these things actually happened. We’re so glad you told us. We’re so glad because the truth is a healthy thing, and you can’t go forward without it.”