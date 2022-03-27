 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A slam dunk snack: Peanut butter dip perfect for basketball watching

032722-owh-liv-pbdip-p1.jpg

Basketball Peanut Butter Dip is perfect for your NCAA Final Four game watching.

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

Looking for a festive snack while watching some Final Four basketball? Look no further than this Basketball Peanut Butter Dip. The snack starts with a sweet and creamy peanut butter dip and is topped Reese’s Pieces in the shape of a basketball. Served with apples, graham crackers or pretzels, it will be a hit at your game day party.

032722-owh-liv-pbdip-p2.jpg

Basketball Peanut Butter Dip

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

²⁄³ cup powdered sugar

1½ cup creamy peanut butter

¹⁄³ cup brown sugar

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

10 ounce bag Reese’s Pieces

032722-owh-liv-pbdip-p3.jpg

1. Cream together cream cheese and powdered sugar with a mixer.

2. Add brown sugar and vanilla. Mix well. Then mix in the peanut butter.

3. Slowly add milk and cream until fluffy.

4. Spread evenly into a glass pie plate.

5. Separate Reese’s Pieces according to color. Place on top of peanut butter dip in the shape of a basketball. Start with brown candies and make a plus sign on the top. Then using brown pieces create half circles on the sides. Fill in the rest with orange candies.

6. Serve with pretzels, apple slices, vanilla wafers, graham crackers or whatever you would like.

