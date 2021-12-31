A1433116
As the Huskers continue their search for a transfer quarterback, there are still plenty of intriguing players available. Here's a closer look at some of the top targets.
Kirk Penner, an appointee to the State Board of Education, appears to have shared posts questioning vaccines for young children and comparing Europe’s response to the pandemic to “Nazi Germany.”
Here are 24 words and phrases that you probably don't use if you aren't between the ages of 25-40.
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.
The quest, which dictated more than three decades of Ned Greer's life, ended in October when he killed a Canada moose. He is the 41st bowhunter to accomplish an archery super slam.
Marcus Castro-Walker, the staff member who stood near Nebraska coach Scott Frost wearing sunglasses during games, has left for a new position at Florida, according to his Twitter profile.
A Douglas County district judge sentenced Jose Antonio Ramos to the equivalent of 3½ to 5 years in prison on charges that he was an accessory to one of his best friends' death.
Look around. The bowl games stink like raw sewage writes Dirk Chatelain. Rutgers in the Gator Bowl? What’s the gagging sound you hear under the table? That’s just Snot yakking on a bone.
Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker, the MAC freshman of the year, is transferring from Northern Illinois, and he gave up an update on which schools are now recruiting him the hardest.
The median sale price of a newly built house in the Omaha area rang in at about $374,000 this year — 61% higher than a decade ago. A newly formed nonprofit coalition wants officials to take action.