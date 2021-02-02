Agriculture secretary nominee Vilsack endorses biofuels push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Vilsack, President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of agriculture, pledged Tuesday to focus on climate change initiatives and work to address racial inequities in agricultural assistance programs.

Vilsack, 70, served two terms as the governor of Iowa and eight years as President Barack Obama's agriculture secretary.

In remarks before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, Vilsack sought to dispel concerns that he would come to the job with antiquated ideas.

“ I realize that this is a fundamentally different time,” he said, referencing a need to rebuild parts of the country's agricultural infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reality is we lacked openness, fairness and competitiveness and resiliency, as the COVID-19 crisis has shown, in many of our agricultural markets,” he said.

In his testimony, Vilsack heavily endorsed boosting climate-friendly agricultural industries such as the creation of biofuels.

He proposed “building a rural economy based on biomanufacturing” and “turning agricultural waste into a variety of products.”

Vilsack also said the Agriculture Department needed to seriously examine if it was sufficiently supporting farmers of color. He envisioned an “equity taskforce” to identify what he called “intentional or unintentional barriers that make it difficult for people to access the programs.”