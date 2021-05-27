Alfie
The Huskers jumped ahead early and cruised to a win over Ohio State on Sunday, clinching the Big Ten title in the stretch run of an unprecedented 44-game league-only regular season.
The governor believes the additional benefits can be a disincentive for people to work, because some low-wage workers have been able to get more money with unemployment than working available jobs.
Law enforcement officials are hoping to find images of 11-year-old Ryan Larsen in the hours of video they've obtained from area businesses.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday called a weekend protest that featured severed pig heads "disgusting."
Seven people were arrested Saturday night during a protest outside the Omaha police union hall that included leaving three pig heads in costume police caps on the grounds.
Omaha police attempted to obtain video from The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill to determine whether staff were checking IDs. But police said they faced resistance from the owner and other employees.
The same day that the teacher was fired from Texas A&M after 16 successful seasons, the student won his first Big Ten championship. The emotions must have been running the gamut, Tom Shatel writes.
A search K9 detected a scent at Walnut Creek, but police said it was unclear if it belonged to an animal or human.
The 21-and-older crowd can take in wildlife with a drink in hand this summer at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
A conference tournament at TD Ameritrade Park could have been a showcase event for Nebraska baseball and the Big Ten. Instead, the league basically swept this season under the rug, writes Tom Shatel.