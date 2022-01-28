ANGEL
Five out of the nine candidates running for Westside school board withdrew their names after a publicly shared text message linked candidates to getting critical race theory "out of the schools."
Downtown Omaha would see a new high rise and the midtown streetcar line would become a reality under a blockbuster development plan announced by Mutual of Omaha and Mayor Jean Stothert.
Mutual of Omaha and the City of Omaha are set Wednesday to announce the blockbuster development, which will reshape the downtown skyline and add a long-discussed midtown streetcar line.
The Fred Hoiberg critics are loud. They’re outspoken. And as Nebraska fans learned this week, they can be found anywhere, including the Huskers’ locker room.
In the last several years, the Huskers have had a seeming lack of priority and energy in recruiting the Omaha area. Not so with Mickey Joseph, who has already made an impression.
Gretna and Omaha Westside released conflicting statements Friday about the NSAA violation — including who reported and the timeline of events.
Everything feels possible for Trey Palmer. But the wide receiver didn’t transfer to Nebraska because he thinks things will be easy. He came because he knows it will be worth it.
The City of Omaha vacated the Flora Apartments Monday because of dangerously exposed wiring, mold, leaking pipes and toilets and holes in roofs and walls.
Come Thursday, Chucky Hepburn will be hounding the Huskers. He’ll throw passes hoping to beat NU’s transition defense. Each play will remind Nebraska men's basketball fans: He could’ve been theirs.
Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman rejected the state’s attempt to overturn a public health director’s mask mandate, so Omahans must continue to mask up.