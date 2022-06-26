 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniveersary

Anniveersary

Ronald and Joyce Boeck

50 Years

Join us in celebrating Ronald and Joyce with a card shower. Send to: Ronald and Joyce Boeck, 904 W. Nishna, Shenandoah, IA 51601

