Stan and Karen (Siebenthal) Martin were married March 31, 1963 at Salem Mennonite Church Gridley, Illinois. They have three children Steve Martin, Denver, CO, Kathy Martin (Matt), Ft. Collins, CO and Kelly Nelson (Greg), Omaha, NE. They have five grandchildren Lizzy Nelson, Benjamin Martin, Andrew Nelson, Samuel Martin and Abby Martin. A celebration was held with family.