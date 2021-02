Norman and Frances Peterson of Omaha marked their 70th anniversary Wednesday. They were married Feb. 17, 1951, at the original Immanuel Lutheran Chapel in Omaha. They are the parents of David (Virginia Moreno Collazo) Peterson of Hempstead, Texas; Cate (John) Folsom of Omaha; and the late Tom (Patti) Peterson of Omaha. They have four grandsons and one granddaughter and four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.