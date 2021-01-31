 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Harvey and Carol Applegate

60 Years

Harvey and Carol Applegate will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2021. Their family, includes Daughter Michelle and son-in-law Robert Blanchard; daughter Kimberly and son-in-law Michael Bezek; grandson Ryan Lemmer, his wife, Jennifer and their children Berkley and Caden; grandson Aaron Blanchard; granddaughter Amber Stark and her children Jaeda and Jack; Stepgrandson Landon Blanchard,his wife, Amy and their children Brooks, Nolan, Joseph and Charlie. Congratulations on 60 years! From your family.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Tim and Chris McIvor 50 Years Tim and Chris McIvor were married January 16, 1971 at First Convenant Church in Omaha, NE. They have four children B

Anniversary - Birthday
Anniversaries

Anniversary - Birthday

Sharon and Tracy McCurdy 80th Birthday and 60th Anniversary Please join us in celebrating Sharon's 80th birthday and Tracy and Sharon's 60th anni

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Mary and Norman Frey 70 Years Mary and Norman Frey were married January 20, 1951 at Divide Center in Burt County, Nebraska. They have 3 daughters Rh

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Clyde and Marjorie Miller 75 Years Clyde and Marjorie Miller will observe their 75th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2021. Marjorie is a retire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert