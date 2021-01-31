Harvey and Carol Applegate will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2021. Their family, includes Daughter Michelle and son-in-law Robert Blanchard; daughter Kimberly and son-in-law Michael Bezek; grandson Ryan Lemmer, his wife, Jennifer and their children Berkley and Caden; grandson Aaron Blanchard; granddaughter Amber Stark and her children Jaeda and Jack; Stepgrandson Landon Blanchard,his wife, Amy and their children Brooks, Nolan, Joseph and Charlie. Congratulations on 60 years! From your family.