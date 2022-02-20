Jim and DeEtt (Mentink) Harless were married on February 24, 1952 at Stromsburg Baptist Church in Stromsburg, NE. They raised three children - Glenn (Suzanne), Mark (Lenae) and the late Londa (Sean) Sanburg. They have eight grandchildren, and 17 greatgrandchildren. Your family would like to wish you a wonderful 70th Anniversary! Your faith in Christ Jesus, love, encouragement, faithfulness, grace , and courage have been an inspiration to us all. Thank you for being great role models, and for all the wonderful memories! Cards and greetings can be sent to 620 Fort Crook Rd S, Apt 212, Bellevue, NE 68005.