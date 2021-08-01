 Skip to main content
Bob and Judy McMaster

60 Years

Bob and Judy met in 1957 at Nebraska Wesleyan when seven freshmen from Blair and Wahoo squeezed into a 1940 Ford to explore Lincoln. Judy immediately made an impression upon Bob. They dated four years during which Judy completed nurses training in Omaha and Bob worked on completing his business degree at UNL. They married August 5, 1961, and honeymooned in Estes Park, CO. When Bob discovered not all farm girls know how to cook, he made their first breakfast. The couple initially lived in Lincoln where daughter Gena was born. Son Dan was born soon after the family moved to Ohio for four years. When Bob took a job at Control Data, Omaha became their home for the following years and where son Matt was born. Many fond memories were made during camping vacations even though the dog chewed through a rope once and collapsed the tent. In later years, favorite vacations included Hawaii, Alaska, Ireland and a week with family at Ocean City, NJ, for their 50th anniversary. Over the years Judy became skilled in arts and crafts, including creating 100+ quilts. Bob loves biking and gardening and is a member of the Gideons. The couple is blessed to have seven nearly perfect grandchildren. Judy loves Bob for how hard working, persistent and dedicated he is while Bob loves Judy for her focus on loving her kids and grandkids. After 60 years of marriage, they have learned to always be honest, to be willing to forgive and to appreciate the strengths of their different personalities.

