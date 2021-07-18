Anniversary

 Skip to main content
Bruce and Nancy Peters

50 Years

Bruce and Nancy (Mundwiler) were married on July 17, 1971 at the First Methodist Church in Larned, KS. They have two sons, Gregory (Bridget) Peters of Chicago, IL and Christopher of Redmond, WA. During these years Bruce completed a 25-year career in the United States Air Force which allowed them to live in diverse places such as Albuquerque, Washington DC, Germany and Omaha. After his retirement from the Air Force, they settled in Papillion, NE. He finished his working career with 17 years at Creighton University. Nancy sewed toys, has been an accomplished quilter and taught sewing machine skills to new owners. Both are graduates of Kansas State University; where they met.

