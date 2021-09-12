Anniversary

Larry and Arlene have been married 60 years and met at a party in 1960. Arlene is originally from Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High. Larry is from Omaha and graduate from South High. He worked at Continental Can Company for 37 years. Arlene was an X-ray student when they met and graduated right before they got married. She worked in X-ray while also taking time to raise their four children, Gregorym Diane, Patrick, and Michael. They will be celebrating with their children at a later date.