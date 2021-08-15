Anniversary Aug 15, 2021 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis and Leslie Regan 50 Years Happy 50th anniversary. Best wife, best mother, best grandmother. I love you, Dennis. 0 comments Tags Dennis Anniversary Leslie Regan Year Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Anniversary Aug 8, 2021 James and Geraldine Byrk 60 Years James and Geraldine Byrk were married at St. Francis of Assisi church in Bradford Pennyslvania August 12,1961. T Anniversaries Anniversary Aug 1, 2021 Arno and Betty Neben 50 Years Arno and Betty (Jorth) Neben were united in marriage on August 7, 1971, at First Lutheran Church in Milford, Iowa. Anniversaries Anniversary Jul 25, 2021 Colman & Joyce Bieber 50 Years A card shower is requested for Joyce and Colman Bieber to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Mr. & Anniversaries Anniversary Aug 1, 2021 Wayne and Cyndi Mattson 50th Wedding Anniversary Wayne and Cyndi (Lien) Mattson are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on August 14. They Anniversaries Anniversary Aug 1, 2021 Bob and Judy McMaster 60 Years Bob and Judy met in 1957 at Nebraska Wesleyan when seven freshmen from Blair and Wahoo squeezed into a 1940 Ford to