Anniversary

Charles and Sharon Valencia wedded forty five years ago on August 12, 1978 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Throughout their marriage they have loved and honored each other, raised three boys, and shared laughter and good times with their cherished family and friends. They now enjoy the pleasure of retirement and the good fortune of being grandparents to eight wonderful grandchildren. Please honor their celebration by sending congratulations and your best wishes to 19512 Rosewood St., Gretna, NE 68028.