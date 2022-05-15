Dick and Anne Audas were married at St Pats in Missouri Valley, Iowa on May 20th 1972 . The have been blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren, number 12 on the way and one great grandson. John and Ann Audas, Jim and Colleen Audas, Joe and Kalie Audas, Jessie and Corey Knuppel are the four siblings and their spouses. Dick retired from United Parcel Service. Anne retired from Methodist Hospital. They will celebrate their anniversary with some family at Jericho's Restaurant in Omaha.