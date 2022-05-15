 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Dick and Anne Audas

50th Anniversary

Dick and Anne Audas were married at St Pats in Missouri Valley, Iowa on May 20th 1972 . The have been blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren, number 12 on the way and one great grandson. John and Ann Audas, Jim and Colleen Audas, Joe and Kalie Audas, Jessie and Corey Knuppel are the four siblings and their spouses. Dick retired from United Parcel Service. Anne retired from Methodist Hospital. They will celebrate their anniversary with some family at Jericho's Restaurant in Omaha.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary

Anniversary

Marlys and Larry Klanderud 60 Years Marlys (Sudbeck) and Larry Klanderud were married on May 12, 1962 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in

Anniversary

Anniversary

Ginger and Myren Lambrecht 35 Years Ginger (Wortman) & Myren Lambrecht were united in marriage April 24, 1987 on a Friday evening at Holy Cross

Anniversary

Anniversary

Jerry and Mikki Steinhoefel 50 Years Jerry and Mikki (Bechler) Steinhoefel were married April 22, 1972 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Omaha, NE.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert