Anniversary

Don and Lucy Spielman

70 Years

Donald William and Margaret Lucille (McCarthy) Spielman were married December 28, 1950 at St. Joseph's Church in York, NE. They had nine children Mary Ann Spielman (Mike) McNally, Jean Spielman Housh, John (Laurie) (Koufahl) Spielman , Tom Spielman, Rich Spielman , Kate Spielman , Bob (Tanya) (Grant) Spielman, Joseph Thomas (1954-2013) and James Patrick (1956-1974) and daughter in law, Teresa (Coffelt) Spielman.

Grandchildren: Patrick & Stephanie McNally, Meara (McNally) Gus Butler, Kevin McNally, Matt and Shelby (O'Hara) Spielman, Jim Spielman, Hannah Spielman, Katie Spielman, Jack Spielman, Luke & Ally (Hunt) Spielman, Nick Spielman, Madeline (Spielman) & Ben Rimel , Anne Spielman, Kayla (Fowler) & Russell Neuman, Andrew Spielman, Sarah Spielman Alexis Spielman & Avery Grant. Great-Grandchildren Brigid Ryan & Tessa Lucille McNally, Rosemary Janet & Roland Henry Butler, Arabella May Spielman, Joseph Kenneth & Lorelai Katherine Rimel. Donald retired from Mutual of Omaha and Lucy retired from Creighton University School of Nursing. A celebration to mark this auspicious day will be held at a later date when family, friends, and community are able to gather safely. Until then, join the family in showering this lovely duo with cards of wit and wisdom to commemorate their 70 years of wedded bliss. Mailing address: 105 S 9th, #704 Omaha, NE 68102.

