Ed and Cleo (Murphy) Lamoureux were married April 27, 1973 at Philip Neri Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. They have three children Mat (Jennifer) Lamoureux of Lee's Summit, MO, Renee (Tyler) Yost of Omaha, NE and Marc Lamoureux of Omaha, NE. They have two grandchildren Holden & Holly Yost of Omaha, NE. A celebration hosted by Tyler & Renee was held at Biaggi's Wine Room. Congratulations, Mom & Dad, we love you!