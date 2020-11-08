Art and Jan Farha were married November 6, 1970 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. They've resided in Omaha throughout their entire marriage, raising their four daughters and being active members of St. Robert's Catholic Church. In retirement they enjoy spending time with friends and family, golfing, cooking/baking/grilling and traveling. They adore spending time with their grandchildren, serving as drivers, cheerleaders, mentors, and chefs. Happy 50th Anniversary from your crew of 21. We thank God for the gift of your love and the opportunity to celebrate your beautiful marriage!