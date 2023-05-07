Anniversary

William Dale & Jacqueline (Keener) Miller were married May 5, 1973 at First Baptist Church in Dixon, Missouri. They have two children Kelli Renee Tierney and William Ryan Miller of Omaha. They have four grandchildren: Jack and Emma Tierney and Logan and Molly Miller. William Dale is retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Jacqueline is a retired social worker. A celebration hosted by Dr. Brent and Kelli Tierney and Ryan and Jennifer Miller was held May 6th at Omaha Country Club with friends and family.