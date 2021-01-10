 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Tim and Chris McIvor

50 Years

Tim and Chris McIvor were married January 16, 1971 at First Convenant Church in Omaha, NE. They have four children Beth (Eric) Heyen, Seward; Dave (Kendra), Omaha; Jenny (Dan) Hennings, Plattsmouth; Emily (Jonathan) Hernandez, Omaha and 11 grandchildren. Tim is retired from Omaha Public Power District and Chris is retired from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Their marriage has been a model of love and service to each other, to family and to the church. Congratulations on 50 years, Tim and Chris!

