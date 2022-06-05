Anniversary

Lou and Marie Marcuzzo, Cathedral High School sweethearts, were happily married May 31, 1952 in Omaha at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church. They have six children: Col. Peter(ret. USAF) (Jean) Marcuzzo of Oakland, CA; Julia (Marcuzzo) Romanin of Lenexa, KS; Salvatore(Ted) (Kristine) Marcuzzo of Omaha, NE; Hon. Jeffrey (Carol) Marcuzzo of Omaha, NE; L. Robert Marcuzzo of Omaha, NE and Dr. Christopher (Shelby) Marcuzzo of Paradise Valley, AZ. They have 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. They have been members of Christ the King Catholic Parish since 1955 and long time active members of the Columbo Lodge of the Sons of Italy. Lou and Marie love spending time with their faith, family and friends.